Cameran Eubanks denies rumors that her husband's infidelity led to her leaving the southern charm, as the alleged lady claims she has been "wrongly accused,quot;

Then Southern charm Star Cameran Eubanks revealed earlier this week that she would not be returning to the reality series Bravo for season 7, a report emerged claiming that Eubanks left the show because her husband, Jason Wimberly, was having an affair.

Eubanks quickly took to Instagram to close the report, writing that she made the decision to leave. Southern charm months ago, and had "absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and false rumors,quot; about her husband's alleged infidelity.

The 36-year-old man, who has been a core cast member in Southern charm Since the show debuted in 2014, he said his plan was to issue a "kind statement,quot; about his decision to leave, but changed his mind after the "insidious rumors,quot; emerged.

"Although annoying, sadly it doesn't surprise me, as this is what reality television has come to today and a great reason why I kept my marriage off the air," he wrote. "You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things are not worth a big salary. "

According to All about tea, Eubanks left the series Bravo because she did not want co-star Kathryn Dennis to raise her husband's issue. The store claimed that Wimberly has had a love affair for two years with a makeup artist from Charleston, South Carolina, named Rebecca Leigh Wash.

In her post, Eubanks said what bothers her most is that Wimberly has been "falsely dragged into this." She explained that her husband always supported her to film the show, but that he never wanted to be part of the spotlight.

"However, I can't get too mad because this is what you sign up for when you put life on reality TV … and why I'm getting out of it now," Eubanks wrote.

Wash has also broken his silence on the alleged matter. In a long Instagram statement, Wash wrote that she had been "wrongfully accused,quot; of having a relationship with Wimberly. She said she had never met Eubanks or Wimberly, and the hurtful accusations are "blatant blatant lies,quot; that have rocked her to the bottom.

Wash said she is not a religious follower of Southern charmBut as a Charleston resident it is impossible not to know who the cast of the show is.

"I have never seen or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran or anyone else in their beautiful family other than on television," wrote Wash, who also claimed that Kathryn Dennis was the source of the rumor.

In her Instagram stories, Cameran Eubanks republished Wash's words and wrote that it was "so sad that this kind, beautiful, and innocent girl had to be drugged in the mud."

“I signed up for this by being on television. She did not do it. Rebecca Wash is the victim here, "wrote Eubanks.



