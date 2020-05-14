Cameran Eubanks criticizes false cheating rumors about her husband

Only days later Cameran eubancos announced that he would not Southern charmBravolebrity turned to social media to address the rumors about his departure.

In a long note posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the television celebrity shut down speculation that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had been unfaithful to him and made things clear about the reason for his departure.

"I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow, however, I was struck that insidious rumors are now spreading and false articles are being written … some of which belong to my marriage," Eubanks said. wrote

While the reality star said these rumors were "annoying," she said "sadly,quot; they weren't surprised, "since this is what reality television has come to today,quot; and was a "great reason,quot; for why. the one that kept their marriage "off the air,quot;. "

"You must protect what is sacred to you," he continued. "Some things are not worth a big salary. What bothers me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human being I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It makes me sick. He always supported me filming the show." even though he didn't want to be part of the spotlight. However, I can't get too mad because this is what you sign up for when you put (your) life on reality TV … and why I get out of it now. "