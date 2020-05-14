Cameran Eubanks confirms reports that producers are desperate to make drama about southern charm after ratings downgrade

Cameran Eubanks is on Southern Charm. The usual voice of reason that also serves as the narrator for the Bravo show has had enough with the drama that comes from being on a reality show.

Tamara Tattles reported that the producers told the stars of the show that they have to expand their stories for the upcoming season. This may be due to the low ratings Southern Charm received with the departure of Thomas Ravenel.

It seems that Eubanks simply wasn't going to sell his soul to win a dollar, or many dollars considering the big payday that the main stars get from the show.

Tattles reported: ‘(Producer) Aaron (Rothman) sat everyone down and told them that everyone had to bring him or that this would be his last season. "Bringing him,quot; on these Bravo reality shows means a lot of underbelly arguments and airing of everyone's dirty clothes. Cameran had the specific task of being the bone bearer and keeping everyone nervous and paranoid about what the other was doing. Tamara Tattles' exclusive source says that Cameran found out that Aaron was going to ask someone to come for her and her dirty clothes, she chose not to shoot again when (possibly if) they start again. "

Not long after the news spread that Cameran would not be returning, there was a report that her husband was having an affair with another woman.

The reality star went to Instagram where he defended his family and confirmed that showrunners are desperate to make drama.

His message read, in part: ‘However, it has struck me that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles are being written … some of which belong to my marriage. While it's annoying, unfortunately it doesn't surprise me, as this is what reality television has come to today and a big reason I kept my marriage off the air. You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things are not worth a big salary. "

Cameran came out as a class act. There are also rumors that Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner have chosen not to return to the Bravo series.



