California to Cut $ 6B in Expenses and Forecasts a 25% Drop in Revenue – Up News Info Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA / AP) – In a budget that reflects the financial impact the state is already seeing since the coronavirus pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday proposed cutting $ 6.1 billion from a variety of programs in a budget that he says prioritizes public education, public health and public safety.

The forecast estimates that unemployment will rise to nearly 25 percent and tax revenue will decrease by about a quarter, he said.

"Nothing breaks my heart more than having to make budget cuts," he said. "There is a human being behind each number."

Newsom plans to take advantage of the $ 16 billion state rainy day fund for three years. Combined with money from two other funds, it proposes to use $ 8.8 billion in reserve funds for fiscal year 2020-2021.

The $ 203 billion budget proposed Thursday is approximately a 5% decrease from the current year.

It eliminated a proposal to provide health care coverage to immigrants over 65 who live illegally in the county, which would cost an estimated $ 112 million. Similarly, it seeks to cancel other plans to expand Medicaid.

In schools, Newsom relies on approximately $ 4 billion in federal coronavirus funds as a way to attract more money.

"COVID-19 has caused California and economies across the country to face an unprecedented and abrupt economic crisis, facing massive job losses and income deficits," Newsom said. "Our budget today reflects that emergency."