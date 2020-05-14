Businesses prepare to reopen as Minnesota's stay-at-home order expires – Up News Info

The |

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After seven weeks of restrictions under the Minnesota home stay order, businesses will receive the green light to reopen doors for customers, and individuals will be able to reunite with friends and family under certain conditions.

At Queen Anna House of Fashion, in the North Loop of Minneapolis, owner Nicole Jennings has spent the past two months filling orders online and developing a plan to reopen safely.

For her, it includes turning her store into a showroom, with one for each size of clothing, to limit the number of items customers touch. She and her employees will wear masks and do temperature controls and, under Governor Tim Walz, will operate at half capacity.

The Governor requires that each retailer have a safety plan in place. This applies to both independent stores and shopping malls.

While some store owners, like Jennings, feel ready to reopen, others told Up News Info that they were surprised by Walz's decision, with four days to prepare.

"Many of our dealers and vendors are still offline and our inventory is out of control right now," said Dan Marshall, owner of the Mischief Toy Store. "The store itself is still a mess and we are still waiting for a sneeze guard to put on our record."

The vast majority of the service industry, including bars, restaurants, hair salons, and salons, will be closed by order of the Governor. However, state health officials are working on a plan to allow them to safely reopen on June 1.

Walz also announced that people can meet friends and family in groups of 10 people or less.

