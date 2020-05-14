"Business is starting to get back on its feet" – Up News Info

Television advertising has begun its recovery process, according to Rob Tuck, executive vice president of national sales for CW.

%MINIFYHTML4db9b8cdf0f57b13c514fac3d8417bd219%

Speaking to reporters on the network's pre-scheduled call, Tuck said the network "has seen things settle down" lately. As for third-quarter ad buying, "the pace is more or less than we expected," he said, and it's on par with historical levels.

The network's upcoming schedule emphasizes January 2021 as the key start to new programming for the year, giving 2020-21 a different outline. Tuck said many advertisers need more time than they would normally need for a fall acceleration.

"The time may be different than in previous years, but people are preparing," he said. "They are preparing to uncover their plans for the 2020-21 season. There will be some customers who need to slow down. There are some customers whose companies were not really affected that much and can move faster."

Related story HBO and Scener establish social co-view deal, but will not apply to HBO Max at launch

Overall, he continued: “The business is starting to recover. Obviously, we realize that the country needs to open, more businesses need to open and slowly but surely once that happens, the advertising market will start to move forward as well. ”

%MINIFYHTML4db9b8cdf0f57b13c514fac3d8417bd220%

Television advertising has been hit hard in the short term by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With unemployment rising from a low level to Great Depression levels in a matter of weeks, many media buyers have had to pull ads, especially in the absence of live sports or fresh programming.

Media companies have indicated in recent weeks that second-quarter ad revenue is likely to drop from 30% to 50% compared to 2019 levels. The question for the television industry is whether its $ 70,000 ad business Millions, remarkably stable in recent years despite secular declines in audience across the dial, is affected in the long run.

Tuck said the network is "fully prepared" to sell fourth-quarter inventory even though the list of shows primarily includes minor carry-overs such as Penn and Teller cheat on us.

Network President Mark Pedowitz said the schedule design made more sense for the CW but did not necessarily set an industry precedent. Some advertising veterans have said that the initial sales process will likely shift to a calendar year focus from the old emphasis from September to May.