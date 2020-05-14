"Business is starting to get back on its feet" – Up News Info

Television advertising is beginning to show signs of life as spring progresses into fall, according to Rob Tuck, executive vice president of national sales for CW.

Speaking to reporters on the network's pre-scheduled call, Tuck said the network "has seen things certainly calm down" in recent times after the extreme period of late March and early April as COVID-19. As for third-quarter ad buying options, "the pace is more or less what we expected," he said, and it's on par with historical levels, "a higher mark" than the low increases of a year. single digit.

The network's upcoming schedule emphasizes January 2021 as the key start to new programming for the year, giving 2020-21 a different outline. Tuck said many advertisers need more time than they would normally need for a fall acceleration.

"The time may be different than in previous years, but people are preparing," he said. "They are preparing to uncover their plans for the 2020-21 season. There will be some customers who need to slow down. There are some customers whose companies were not really affected that much and can move faster."

Overall, he continued: “The business is starting to recover. Obviously, we realize that the country needs to open, more businesses need to open and slowly but surely once that happens, the advertising market will start to move forward as well. ”

Television advertising has been hit hard in the short term by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With unemployment rising from a low level to Great Depression levels in a matter of weeks, many media buyers immediately backed down, especially in the absence of live sports or new programming.

Media companies have indicated in recent weeks that second-quarter ad revenue is likely to drop from 30% to 50% compared to 2019 levels. The question for the television industry is whether its $ 70,000 ad business Millions, remarkably stable in recent years despite secular declines in audience across the dial, is affected in the long run.

Tuck said the network is "fully prepared" to sell fourth-quarter inventory even though the list of shows primarily includes minor carry-overs such as Penn and Teller cheat on usalthough the end of Supernatural It should be a tie.

CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said the schedule design made more sense for the network, but the goal was not to lead a broader industry move toward a new paradigm. Some stakeholders in the advertising business have indicated that the initial sales process is likely to move to a calendar year focus from the old emphasis from September to May. The demand for automakers, which used to buy ads for new models released only in the fall, has changed now that they launch new vehicles 12 months a year.

Rick Haskins, president and chief brand officer of the network, said CW promotions are likely to be "a little softer than we've done in the past," given the climate of COVID-19. He also said that a new graphics package will be "a little higher, a little brighter as we move through the pandemic into the new phase of the United States."