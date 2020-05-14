BTS announces live concert after tour cancellation

WENN

The Bangtan Boys are hosting their performances online after they were forced to suspend their North American tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

BTS members are slated to headline a live concert next month, June 2020 after their "Soul map"The tour was canceled amid the coronavirus.

The Korean pop group will headline "Bang Bang With The Live"It will run for 90 minutes on June 14, 2020 and will be available to stream to fans around the world.

The band previously headlined a weekend concert online last month with great success, generating 50.6 million views through the BANGTANTV YouTube channel of K-pop superstars.

BTS decided to release "Bang Bang Con" after the cancellation of dates in North America and its native South Korea due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The live event will begin at 5 a.m. ET on his YouTube channel.