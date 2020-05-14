"Brooklyn Nine-Nine,quot; star Stephanie Beatriz shared what she is watching, reading, and doing while at home

Home Entertainment "Brooklyn Nine-Nine,quot; star Stephanie Beatriz shared what she is watching, reading, and...

By
Bradley Lamb
"I finally have an excuse for why I'm wearing so many Crocs."

Welcome to a new series of interviews where we ask celebrities what they've been watching, reading, and doing while in isolation. This week, Brooklyn nine nine Star Stephanie Beatriz spoke with us to let us know what she's been up to lately. Keep reading for more!

: What TV shows have you been watching lately?

Stephanie Beatriz: "Hometown, the adorable renovation program that meets my need to see the walls come down, plus they all have a relaxing and sexy southern accent. "

"Leave Parks and Rec. constantly stream in the background because Ron Swanson. "

"Kim's convenience is a BRILLIANT Canadian sitcom that I'm in love with; I have two seasons left and I don't want it to end! "

"RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race – current and past seasons – because & # 39; If you can't love yourself, how the hell are you going to love someone else! & # 39; (Can I get an amen ???). "

What movies are you watching at home?

"Inside out, because the vocal talents are very, very moving and the sweet journey of understanding feelings is very moving. "

"Ahead, for the same reason."

"Ralph breaks, for the same reason. Wow, it seems like I intimately understand Pixar and Disney movies and therefore should be in a movie. Pixar, your move here. "

Have you taken up new hobbies?

"Gardening. I am growing seeds from seed in my backyard once neglected and getting a great sense of accomplishment. I even installed a drip system for my succulents and flowers. I finally have an excuse why I am using Crocs a lot."

Twitter: @iamstephbeatz / Via Twitter: @iamstephbeatz

What music are you listening to lately?

"Get the bolt cutters. Fiona. "

"Anything Dolly (Parton)".

"And all the My favorite murder Exclusive Fan Cult podcast. I know that's not music, but it's what I listen to 90% of the time. "

What exercises have you transmitted?

"I've been working with @jennacokerjones, a health coach and trainer, and @catebee, a Pilates instructor goddess."

"I am also investigating that @pilatespunxla posts a new 30 minute free video on their IG Live every day."

What books have you been reading?

"I just finished Girls City by Elizabeth Gilbert. "

"The She hulk Dan Slott collections. (They are) EPIC and hilarious. "

"(And) about to jump Normal people and These witches don't burn"


What recipes are you cooking?

"More recently, chocolate chip cookies and carrot roasted leek soup."

What, if anything, has made you laugh lately? And something else we should know?

"My friends. I'm living for their dark comedy and hilarious watching wit these days. Texting alone is pretty good, but its actual joke delivery is * chef's kiss *. I miss hugging them though." .

"(And) please, wear your mask in public. When you run, when you walk, when you shop."

You can catch Stephanie Beatriz in Brooklyn nine nine. Season 7 is currently airing on NBC and Hulu.

