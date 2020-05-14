Britney Spears has a message for her enemies as many expect her to marry Sam Asghari

Britney Spears knows how to deal with enemies as she has for years. No matter what you do, there is always someone who leaves bad comments on your photos and videos. Britney doesn't let them get close to her, in fact she now has a message for her enemies. On Britney's official Instagram account, where she has 24.2 million followers, she shared multiple photos and a video of herself showing how she plays peek-a-boo with her niece. In one photo, Britney smiled brightly and revealed the special message behind the photo. Wearing a bright orange crop top with puffy sleeves and a lock front, Britney smiled at the camera and revealed that she was smiling for her enemies.

Britney may have more reason to smile as she has reunited with her love Sam Asghari after the two separated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch Britney Spears' video showing how she plays peek-a-boo with her niece in the following video player.

"Tthis is how my niece plays with me … !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Now You See Me, Now You Do not!

In the second photo, Britney revealed that she was smiling at her enemies. Some of her fans got angry and reminded her that no one hates her. Britney does not edit her photos or use Photoshop on them, and sometimes people leave rude comments about her hair and makeup rather than praise her for her natural beauty.

You can see Britney's message to her enemies below.

Britney Spears looked stunning in the photos. It is hard to believe that she is 38 years old. Her blonde hair was tied back in a ponytail with loose tendrils framing her face. She was wearing two chokers, one black and one white, and stated that she felt like Mary Poppins because of the wind.

What do you think about Britney Spears' message to her enemies? Are you impressed with how Britney always manages to show love and self-confidence despite what people may say to her?

