Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are "so in love,quot; even in the midst of quarantine. This is how they keep romance alive after all this time!

The singer and her boyfriend were separated for a time due to the quarantine and she made it very clear that she missed him like crazy! But now, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reunited for their excitement!

The lifelong couple are as in love as at the start of their relationship, if not more, and fans want to know their secret to keep the flame alive!

A source close to the couple shared through HollywoodLife that even the self-isolation orders did nothing to ruin their romance.

‘Britney and Sam met earlier this month, she had to wait 2 weeks to see Sam when she returned from Louisiana as she wanted to follow all the guidelines. But now they are quarantined together and she is very happy about it. They have been enjoying life at home, just lying by the pool, taking walks, preparing meals, watching movies, that sort of thing, "the source explained.

They also went on to say that ‘Britney is crazy about Sam, he has been a great rock for her. You never know that he is much younger than her because he is very mature and punished. She would love to marry him one day and maybe have a baby with him. "

Another source also shared with the same news outlet that the two have already discussed the issue of having babies.

However, whether they join your family or not, that will not affect your relationship in any way!

In other words, they've apparently talked about it, but they're not trying to make it happen.

What Britney is most focused on instead of giving birth to another child is keeping her romance with Sam in this pristine condition!

After all, they are happily happy, so he wants to make sure nothing changes for the worse between them.

