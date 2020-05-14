Boston Police Recover 5 Loaded Firearms During Burglary Investigation

Matilda Coleman
Boston detectives recovered five loaded firearms and more than $ 7,000 while searching a Dorchester department as part of an ongoing armed robbery investigation, police said in a press release.

During the initial incident, police said a man allegedly robbed two victims at gunpoint before they saw him fleeing to the apartment in the 19 Olney St. area and detaining him.

After the police executed a search warrant in the department around 1 p.m. On Monday, they said they found five loaded weapons: a 9mm Taurus pistol, a .357 Magnum Smith and Wesson revolver, a .380 caliber Taurus pistol, a 9mm Browning Arms and a .380 caliber Lorcin pistol.

Detectives said they also recovered a "large amount of additional ammunition,quot; and more than $ 7,000.

The investigation was still active and ongoing. Police said they expected to press additional charges against the robbery suspect.

