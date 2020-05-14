Boston plans to expand sidewalks into driving lanes due to coronavirus

With dramatically reduced vehicle traffic in Boston, officials are seeking to make better use of city streets during the coronavirus outbreak.

During a Boston City Council hearing Tuesday night, Boston's top transportation planner said the city is preparing to expand sidewalks in the driving lanes at certain locations "later this month,quot; to make more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

"It's something the mayor has asked us to start implementing as soon as possible," Vineet Gupta, director of planning for the city's transportation department, said during the conference call hearing.

Amid the pandemic, a long list of cities has reused driving lanes to facilitate social distancing for pedestrians, from major cities like Paris and London, to American cities like San Francisco and Kansas City, passing through the border in Brookline.

Proponents say the changes address concerns about increasing speed due to empty streets and the crowding of pedestrians on the city's narrow sidewalks, where it can be difficult to stay six feet away from other people. State officials have already closed sections of three greenways in Boston and Watertown to car traffic to reduce the concentration of people walking on sidewalks and roads.

Jeff Speck, author and urban planner, said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak was "deep down, a space crisis."

"The way space has been allocated in our communities is increasing the spread of the disease," Speck said during a presentation during the hearing.

In Boston, Gupta said the changes will be phased in over the coming months, depending on how the COVID-19 crisis unfolds. However, they are still finalizing plans and evaluating what resources and personnel are available.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh voiced support for the expansion of sidewalks and bike lanes in certain business districts during a press conference Monday, as state officials plan to announce a gradual reopening of the economy next week. Neighboring New England states have already begun announcing plans to allow businesses to open with capacity limits and other restrictions, such as allowing only outside food and curbside pickup, which could lead to more people in the sidewalks.

"We want to make sure that our small businesses can get the support they need, and we want to make sure that everyone has safe and healthy transportation options," Walsh said Monday, according to MassLive.

The changes also take a variety of forms, from completely closing streets to expanding sidewalks to parking lanes, which would be marked with jersey barriers or orange traffic barrels. Jacob Wessel, director of the Boston public arena, said the city is considering the latter approach in places like Cbetween Street in Jamaica Plain; Washington Street at Codman Square and Meridian Street in East Boston.

Another approach being considered in more residential areas is to use signage to close streets through traffic, to provide more space for cyclists, joggers, and pedestrians.

☑️Opening entire lanes for use by pedestrians and cyclists that could also calm traffic speeds. – Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 11, 2020

Wessel said the city is also looking for possible pop-up bike lanes, using barrels to reuse driving lanes, with a focus on ensuring essential health care workers who are uncomfortable taking public transportation can go to work safely. . Wessel identified Commonwealth Ave from Kenmore Square to BU Bridge and Malcolm X Boulevard and Columbus Avenue in the South End as a potential area for special bicycle lanes. He also said the city was considering a similar approach to create pop-up bus lanes.

Whatever the approach, Walsh has noted that the changes would have been made in such a way that emergency and delivery vehicles still have access to the affected areas. During the hearing, Speck also noted that it was not the intention, nor the result, of such changes to create a "block party,quot; atmosphere that would induce the crowd, such as the city's Open Newbury events each summer.

"There will be no fried dough," said Speck, who called for a "network,quot; of expanded sidewalks and bike lanes with a focus on essential workers.

Still, the proposed changes come amid pre-pandemic efforts to make Boston's streets more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. And city councilors supported the overall goals during Tuesday's hearing, called by councilors Michelle Wu and Liz Breadon. Some suggested that temporary changes could help inform future policy making.

"Sometimes I think we are concerned, in terms of pouring concrete and making permanent decisions, about whether they are going to be the right mix for different users, and I think what has given us this terrible situation is the opportunity to really try some things and See what it opens up and how it allows for a different kind of lifestyle, "said Council Member Kenzie Bok.

Councilmen Ricardo Arroyo and Annissa Essaibi-George noted that Seattle made some initially temporary changes, closing 20 miles of residential streets to prevent permanent traffic. Councilwoman Lydia Edwards suggested it would be a missed opportunity not to experiment.

"We can't look to future generations and say we had months of somewhat clear roads, months when we could, without traffic, define and redesign a city, and we didn't take advantage of that, "Edwards said.