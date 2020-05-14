Boosie Badazz talks about a new reality show

Boosie Badazz fans will be delighted to know that they will now be able to keep up with the rapper's outrageous antics as he has signed an agreement to star in his own television show.

"I got the best reality show you've ever seen," Boosie told DJ Vlad during a recent interview. "Vlad, I showed my butt on this reality show. You're going to cry with laughter, Vlad. I left."

Boosie is still looking for sponsors for her show, after previous sponsors withdrew due to their controversial headlines.

Most recently, the rapper tended online this week, after admitting that he paid adult women to have oral sex with their minor children, which is at least a legal violation.

"Sure I did, they sucked my son's dick," Boosie says in the clip. "I'm training the boys correctly. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yes, when they were 12, 13 years old, they had [oral sex] … This is how it's supposed to be to be,quot;.