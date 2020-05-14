Boosie Badazz sued by the attorney general for failing to support her alleged 11-year-old daughter

Go Chile, Boosie Badazz is having the whole week! After the intense backlash he received after an old video appeared in which he openly admitted that he brought in an adult woman to have oral sex with her preteen children, she finds herself in the middle of a new drama. Boosie is reported to have just been sued by the attorney general for failing to financially support her young daughter from a previous relationship.

%MINIFYHTMLb556cf3c3f1aea33b9fa1a0ed604a12c17%

@Bossip Official Reports, Special Deputy Attorney General Don Snow of the State Department of Human Services officially filed a lawsuit against Boosie Badazz because he failed to financially support his 11-year-old daughter, Lyric Beyoncé, on behalf of her mother Gelisa . There is

%MINIFYHTMLb556cf3c3f1aea33b9fa1a0ed604a12c18%

Hayes and the Department of Human Services reportedly want immediate child support for a "reasonable amount," along with requesting that Boosie's wages be garnished. In addition, they want medical and accident insurance for the girl, based on exclusive legal documents. As for Boosie being the father, Hayes is confident in his daughter's paternity and says that he should feel free to get a DNA test.

Boosie Badazz, 37, has yet to respond to the lawsuit, despite receiving court documents at her home and at her company's "Bad Azz Entertainment,quot; headquarters. He was due to appear in court over the case earlier this week, but the hearing was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

%MINIFYHTMLb556cf3c3f1aea33b9fa1a0ed604a12c19%