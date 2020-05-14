Blueface's girlfriend claims he takes another woman home after violent outburst

Instagram

Insinuating that her rage that led her to destroy her car and the window with a spoon of poop was caused by jealousy, Jaidyn Alexis writes on Instagram Stories that she caught the rapper & # 39; Thotiana & # 39; with a & # 39; b *** h & # 39 ;.

Blue faceJaidyn Alexis's girlfriend has been explained after a video went viral of her insanity at the rapper's house. The rapper's baby mom took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the event that led to her violent outburst, hinting that it was sparked by jealousy because she was caught with another woman at home.

"from the moment we take ** t to the gram … N *** like licking a ** hole and then when b *** he pulls up the stairs with a scary b *** h" he wrote in the expletive-laden publication. "But we don't see the footage of when a bitch came in now, babe," she asked sarcastically to her boyfriend.

Jaidyn continued to defend herself, insisting she was not wrong, "Yes, there is no nigha, no b *** h and even the cops are NOT GOING TO DO ANYTHING #rappers call the police THESE DAYS." Perhaps alluding to the mocking rappers, she added a rat emoji.

It was Blueface himself who shared the amazing images of his girlfriend in anger. In the video, Jaidyn was seen holding a metal spoon and using it to knock on doors and windows, while remaining quiet inside the house.

The 23-year-old star, born in Los Angeles, even narrated the video, exclaiming, "Mommy baby drama, on the cripple." He continued, "Damn, I got some good shit," as he stared at the alleged evidence of this incident. "Now she runs, look."

After several unsuccessful attempts to break the windows of her house and her car, Jaidyn was breaking one of the windows with broken glass all over the floor. He then left, as the images showed Blueface lying on what appears to be a sofa and smoking a joint.

Prior to this, Blueface hinted at a tension between him and his baby mom on Mother's Day. In a video he posted on Sunday, May 10, Jaidyn was seen aggressively stacking paper cups while looking angry. When he asked her to describe what he was doing, she ignored it.

Trying to be nice to her, the Cash Money artist spoke to him again: "Hello? It's us today, boys. We don't talk much, but happy Mother's Day! But Jaidyn wasn't having it, telling her that" Stop! "Before hitting her boyfriend with the mug. It was also unclear at the time what caused her anger at him.