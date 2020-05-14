Blueface shows additional footage of her mom's damage to her car after an argument

Roommates, it seems like the recent Blueface Baby Mama drama is far from over. Earlier this week, Blueface and her baby mom were involved in a verbal altercation that apparently got so hot that she tried to break into her home with a gun, well now Blueface provided her with additional images and also hurt one of her cars, specifically hitting and kicking it in various areas.

Blueface posted a new video where he is apparently showing someone the damage he caused to his vehicles, and it can be clearly seen that he was not playing.

As we previously reported, in a recent video, Jaidyn Alexxis, Blueface's mom, is seen trying to break the windows of her house with some kind of tool. On the recording, Blueface can be heard clarifying the situation, saying, "Damn, I have good shit on the floor."

Following the posting of the Blueface video, Jaidyn posted the following on her Instagram story:

"However, we take shit to the gram … N **** s lick a ** hole and then when b **** s do the pull up they run (up) with a fear ***"

She continued, adding:

"But we don't see the pictures of when a bitch came in now, baby … Yes, no, n *** a, no b *** h, not even the cops go to ANYTHING. #Rappers call the police these days "

Something tells us that this situation is far from over.

