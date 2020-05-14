Blake Lively shares birthday tribute to "Forever Sister,quot; Amber Tamblyn

Blake Lively wishes her "sister forever,quot; Amber Tamblyn A very happy birthday.

This Thursday marks the 37th anniversary of the actress on this earth and her co-stars in Sisterhood of the Traveling are sending her all the love in the world. On Instagram, Blake shared a cheeky image of the cast along with a message to his "sister forever," with whom he forged a strong friendship on the set of the beloved drama.

Amber shared this Instagram story again along with the response: "I love you sister. Really."

Although Amber, Blake, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera Living in different parts of the country, actresses remain best friends, even as the years go by. Amber previously shared that their strong bond can always stand the test of time. "That's the good thing about really good friendships, is that you can go a whole year without seeing someone and it's like you're back right then and there," he said.