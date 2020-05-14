Bhad Bhabie defends Yung Bans relationship amid fans' concern: "I'm more than happy!"

Instagram / Facebook %MINIFYHTML02f5a3f5f867912ba7f1035ad408fb7c18%

The 17-year-old raptor also comes to her boyfriend's defense after the 20-year-old is seen lying in her bed in her new Instagram videos, insisting they don't break the law in Atlanta.

Up News Info –

Bhad Bhabie has confirmed his relationship with Yung bans, causing more concern from his fans. After debuting with a tattoo of the rapper's name, the 20-year-old songwriter was found lying in bed in her new Instagram videos.

%MINIFYHTML02f5a3f5f867912ba7f1035ad408fb7c19%

On Wednesday, May 13, the 17-year-old star shared on her social media site a photo and two videos to present her newly dyed blonde hair. "Hi everyone … I'm blonde now," she wrote in the caption, while the image and clips barely focused on her locks, which were in a bun.

Instead, what caught people's attention the most was Bans, who was seen lying on the bed with a sheet covering the lower half of his body. He seemed to ignore Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, who was taking the selfie.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML02f5a3f5f867912ba7f1035ad408fb7c20%

After the Boynton Beach star shared the photo and clips, people discussed his relationship with Bans, with many pointing to his age gap, making it illegal in some states. "Bans knows it's a charge, right?" one person asked in the comments section.

But Bhabie insisted that they did not violate any law, considering that the age of consent in Atlanta, where they connected, is 17 instead of 18. "A difference of 3 years cannot make someone receive a charge," he replied. said follower. Damn, all the kids are dumb and know what the hell they're talking about.

The spitter "Hello Bich" emphasized in response to another commenter, "In Atlanta it is [the age of consent is] 17." Furthermore, he defended his relationship with Bans and spoke out against the critics, writing: "I'm more than happy! I just don't like people to criticize him for no reason, I won't let anyone do that PERIOD."

Bhad Bhabie defends Yung Bans relationship.

Bhabie first sparked Bans 'dating rumors after showing off his new tattoo saying "Vas," which is the first name for Bans' real name, Vas Coleman. Bans later confirmed that it is a declaration of love for him, as he wrote in his Instagram Stories: "If you love me, tattoo my name", along with a link to Bhabie's post.