Bhad Bhabie defends rapper Yung Bans after being seen in his bed

Bhad Bhabie jumped in defense of her rapper boyfriend, Yung Bans, after they saw him in his bed.

Bhabie is only 17 years old, while Bans is 20.

17 means that she is still a minor.

Fans commented below the image, with one adding that the rapper could catch him for sleeping with her.

"An age difference of 3 years cannot make someone receive a charge," he applauded. Damn, all the kids are dumb and they know what the hell they're talking about.

She adds that in Atlanta, the age of consent is 17, so she is not doing anything illegal.

"I'm more than happy! I just don't like people to criticize him for no reason," he wrote. "I will not let anyone do that PERIOD."

She is right? Isn't this three-year difference a big deal, or should Bans have waited until he turned 18?