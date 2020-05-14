Betty Danger owner seeks to sell due to pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0111929ba985587af2ff0abaf28d50cc17%

Although Governor Walz announced that bars and restaurants may reopen June 1, not all companies will operate the same due to restrictions that will apply.

For example, Betty Danger & # 39; s is a popular Minneapolis bar known for its big groups, cocktails on the patio and of course the Ferris wheel. But its business model is not "pandemic friendly," says owner Leslie Block.

"People come to us for all the experience, which we cannot offer now and we may not be able to offer for a year or more, as our business is our experience in the yard," Block said.

Block told Up News Info that he made the decision last week to sell Betty Danger & # 39; s, even after leaving his most profitable year. But she says she isn't sure she has many stakeholders because of the financial strains the pandemic has brought.

Meanwhile, Block says Betty will reopen, but in a much more limited way.

%MINIFYHTML0111929ba985587af2ff0abaf28d50cc18%

“Our patio plan is to space tables and reduce some touch points of human interaction. There are too many variables and we are not looking to waste valuable time and effort and throw good money after bad money, and then we are forced to close again, "Block said.

She says they will take standard safety precautions, but "they are not going to try to jump through pandemic hoops that destroy the overall experience."

Block has three businesses that closed: Betty Danger, Psycho Suzi and Saint Sabrina's tattoo and piercing shop.

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota