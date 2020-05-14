Beneath deck captain Sandy Yawn says not to avoid cruises

%MINIFYHTML6cf60de33014dac7b185aacbe4c785fc18% Image: Getty

With busy medical professionals saving lives and managing care During the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense for TMZ to turn to a yacht captain for scientific advice. Should people feel safe going back? boats and yachts and, God forbid, cruise ships?

Captain Sandy Yawn of Bravo Under cover: Mediterranean technically nothing is safe. She saying TMZ (emphasis mine):

"Going to your supermarket is not safe. Are you going to live your life in fear, or are you going to live your life and take precautions? I choose to live my life and take precautions. If I live the rest of my life in fear, then I have no quality of life. So I say be smart, use your brain and do deductive reasoning and then take precautions. But lives.

While the cruise industry is currently closed, according to Royal Caribbean's official website that the organization expects to return to service on June 12: a date that it could obviously change. The CDC keep recommending that all potential cruise travelers differ their plans.

When asked if he had noticed that new protocols were being takenSandy replied that "no one has been sick in (the) shipping sector," which is simply not true:

"The PPE … I think they are working twice as long to keep things sanitized, the same protocols everyone else is taking. The crew, you know, is taking temperatures. I know we are, most of the crews on board the yachts are tested and if they are coronavirus (positive), they are taken out of the boat. But to a large extent, no one has been ill in (the) maritime sector. "

Perhaps you missed the news about the 100,000 crew workers stranded on cruise ships worldwide with at least 50 confirmed cases of covid-19, such as The Guardian reported in April.

At least I yawn think Under cover it should be safe since the program filmed previous seasons in September and October and, according to her, "by then they will have a vaccine". As much as I love the new seasons from the safety of my self-isolation, I can't help but think that maybe Yawn should be smart, use his brain and do some deductive reasoning and recognize that a vaccine in four months is probably not going to happen. Perhaps going on a cruise, risking stranded at sea for months, is not so dangerous like going on a product race.