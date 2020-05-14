Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas co-stars on Steamy Music Video for Resident

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas they are spreading love and kisses.

%MINIFYHTML1e73b064b90cf42d301b79b00dc8fd1917%

The couple from list A joined a long list of lovers who participated in Residentthe music video for his song "Before the world ends,quot;, or as it is translated from Spanish, "Before the World Ends,quot;. According to the music group, they wanted to shoot this video as a way to "show love for free, where its orientation is not judged."

In total, 113 daily couples from Argentina, Mexico, Puerto Rico and more countries sent their videos of their intimate moment, along with those of famous duos such as Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego, Bad bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri and more. They were sent from the places where they are socially distant in the middle of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML1e73b064b90cf42d301b79b00dc8fd1918%

Although many of the appearances were brief, fans quickly realized that Ben and Ana looked happy in the video during what appears to be their desert trip on their recent birthday.