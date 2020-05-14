Below the liners that lost the rating due to closing Get the benefits extension – Up News Info

Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans is again extending health benefits to below-line workers who failed to qualify when the pandemic closed. Those who fell even shorter but can show they had job promises will also be able to keep their health coverage until November.

Under the new agreement, MPIPHP will make up the difference, for those whose qualification period ended March 21, if they had 375 or more hours worked or accrued but less than the 400 required to qualify. "You will be given the difference to reach 400 hours for benefits and your eligibility period will continue, starting June 1," said Rebecca Rhine, national executive director of the International Guild of Cinematographers, IATSE Local 600, in a new message. video to its members.

Last month, the MPIPHP board extended that same credit to those whose eligibility period had expired on April 25, but not to those whose eligibility period had ended on March 21.

The health plan will now also make up the difference for those with 300-375 banking or working hours who can provide proof of the jobs they would have had if not for the COVID-19 shutdown.

The MPIPHP covers tens of thousands of now unemployed members of IATSE's West Coast study venues, Teamsters Local 399, and Basic Crafts unions, among others.