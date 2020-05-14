Becky Lynch gives up title, Sami Zayn stripped of title in WWE Wild Week – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML63c813f38bdf2cd2893bf1979809178b19%

That week.

Within 72 hours, the Raw The Women's Championship was abandoned, the Intercontinental title was stripped of its champion, and a quarter-century-old pay-per-view came to life. That is just the beginning.

Title changes in professional wrestling happen all the time. However, what doesn't happen often is a change of title when no match has occurred. Even weirder? What happens on consecutive days.

Becky Lynch gave up on Raw Women's Championship on Monday after stunning the WWE Universe by announcing that she and her fiancé Seth Rollins are expecting their first child. With "The Man,quot; now set to become "The Mom," the championship was awarded to Asuka, who won the Money In The Bank ladder match just 24 hours earlier. The transition ends Lynch's 398-day championship reign, which started at WrestleMania 35, when he defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. The trio became the first woman to perform in the Showcase of the Immortals main event.

The other shoe fell just a day after the men's side, when it was announced that Sami Zayn was being stripped of the Intercontinental Championship due to his inability to defend the title. Subsequently, a tournament to crown a new champion will begin on Friday night. Slap.

Compared to the 13-month Irish Lass Kicker at the top, Zayn's time as champion was a flash in the pan. The 35-year-old Canadian won the title at the Elimination Chamber event on March 8, the last WWE pay-per-event before settling into the Fanless Performance Center to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. In his only title defense, he defeated Daniel Bryan on the first night of WrestleMania and has not competed since.

Zayn expressed his discontent on social media shortly after WWE announced the change.

"I disagree with this decision and no matter what they say, I am still undefeated and therefore remain the Intercontinental Champion," said Zayn. tweeted.

More on this momentarily.

In the meantime, NXT is dusting off WWE's old pay per view concept with NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7. In a mini Degeneration X reunion, Shawn Michaels and Triple H made the announcement during the brand's telecast on Wednesday night.

The In Your House series had 27 events during its run from 1995 to 1999. From that moment it had been dormant until the black and gold brand breathed new life into it this week. The card for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

Back to Zayn.

He is reportedly choosing to stay home and not travel to television recordings due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. WWE has publicly stated that all artists and employees can do so at their choice without risk of repercussions. However, there has also been an anonymous charge against the company that some of the staff are forced to work while fearful of losing their jobs if they voice their concerns to their supervisor. The company has strongly denied the claim.

A number of other Superstars, including top talent Roman Reigns, have also chosen to stay home right now. Reigns informed WWE of his decision shortly before WrestleMania, leaving the creative team to fight to replace him in the main event against Goldberg for the Universal Championship. He would eventually be replaced by current champion Braun Strowman.

Lynch's absence, arguably the company's most popular superstar, comes at a particularly difficult time for WWE. The television audience continues to decline without the energy of a live crowd and with a lack of familiar faces.

For years, the brand had been built around old talents, while newcomers failed to gain traction. John Cena was the last of a generation to truly seize the bronze ring. The rare appearances of The Undertaker, Goldberg, Triple H, and others from the previous generation are no longer enough to fuel the current crop of talent.

So what can WWE do? A lot, actually.

Although familiarity can be an issue, one that even Vince McMahon has recognized, the current roster may be among the most talented in history. What made The Attitude Era so successful was not that their talents were good in the ring, but rather that they were allowed to be more authentic and connect with fans.

Give this list a chance to do the same, and they will make WWE prominent again.

Asuka is being given that opportunity right now, and look at the results. It has become a TV date and a gem in the comments, even though he is speaking a mile a minute in Japanese. Making her champion was the right decision. Can she fill Becky Lynch's shoes? Absolutely not. But Becky Lynch couldn't fill Asuka's shoes either. They are unique individuals who take advantage of parts of their true people. So they are loved.

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Lacy Evans can help take the women's roster to new heights. Each has shown that they can forge a connection with the audience and create credibility in their characters. Morgan, in particular, is a good push from becoming the next big star after his time in the Riott Squad.

To elevate the Intercontinental Championship, why not take advantage of the enmity of Edge and Randy Orton? Any gold around Edge's waist would almost guarantee that fallen fans tune in to see what happens next. Another wise contender for the vacant title is recently returned Jeff Hardy. He would also bring notoriety to the championship and could position himself to raise the younger talent that has not yet solidified his position.

Giving Daniel Bryan another chance as champion would also make sense as long as he is reserved as the proven talent he is.

So where do we go from here? I have no idea. But for the first time in a long time I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. There are many paths that WWE can take here. Everything will be bumpy, but some might create enough buzz for fans to knock on doors to get in when the time comes.

Lynch's pregnancy, Zayn's absence, title changes, and the pandemic are equal opportunities. Now is the time for WWE to make the most of it.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee turned sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he presented Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins' locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.

