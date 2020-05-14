Bearded Warriors coach Steve Kerr greets essential workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – It seems like he's spent time on a desert island with Tom Hanks, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took his time Wednesday night to greet essential workers in the San Francisco Bay Area during a social media chat. with South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna.

Kerr's youthful gaze as he led the Warriors to five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and three titles have disappeared during his months of refuge at home like millions of other Bay Area residents.

He joined Khanna in an Instagram live chat that looked more like Tom Hanks after months of being stranded on a deserted Pacific island in the movie "Cast Away." Kerr's hair was a bit tousled and his beard was mostly gray.

"Well, I lost my razor blade during quarantine," joked the Warriors coach.

The two began the conversation by discussing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Bay Area. Khanna asked Kerr about how the outbreak has redefined the term: essential worker.

"Just the prospect that quarantine has brought," Kerr said. "It has allowed us all to step back and say, 'Wow.' Essential means the people who allow us to function every day the way we are used to. Simply by going and buying food: the people who are supplying all the food and taking the food on the trucks to the stores and the people who work in the supermarkets at the cash registers. ”

"Without them we would not be able to feed our families and be home during quarantine and fight this virus," he continued. "I think it has given us a whole new perspective on what it really means."

Khanna asked Kerr about essential workers within the NBA, not just about the stars who make the newspaper.

"We have about 400 employees with the Warriors and you can imagine all the different roles our employees play, from ticket sellers to marketing and community services, the arena workers who come night to night to prepare and clean the arena, and the entire concession workers, Kerr said. "It really takes the whole organization to organize a game."

But then the couple spoke about the current state of the NBA, which has been closed since mid-March.

"We are probably looking to play some games, or should I say we are preparing to play some games without fans," said the Warriors coach. "That could be the first step, but we don't know at the moment. The organization is preparing for what the league and the city ask of us … For those of us on the basketball side, we are just trying to do everything. do our best to do as much work as possible to prepare for a comeback this season or the start of next season in the fall. "

While Khanna said the conversation about supermarket workers had begun, he added that sports will play a vital role in society's return to the new normal. Did Kerr have any advice for Warriors fans dealing with all quarantine-related issues and no family emotional outings like sports?

"I am very fortunate to have my family with me during quarantine," said Kerr. “My wife and I, who are empty nests, are taking advantage of the time we spend with our children, who are now at home with us. We are spending a lot of time together, we are cooking much more than we have in the past, especially when we were more on the run and we were likely to pick up something quick … spending more time at the table, could be watching a movie or something like that … spending time together has been a real blessing for us. "