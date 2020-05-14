BBC plans to resume filming on & # 39; Top Gear & # 39; and & # 39; EastEnders & # 39; June – Up News Info

BBC content director Charlotte Moore revealed that the British broadcaster plans to resume filming on Top gear and EastEnders the next month after the closure of coronavirus production.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Moore said production will start again at the BBC Studios car show and soap opera in late June, while plans are also being made to restart sessions on other shows.

Its commitment to restart follows the Up News Info revealed this week that the government has given the green light for television and film production to resume in the UK as part of its plans to get the country back on track.

"We have been carefully analyzing how we can safely put some of our shows back into production, and I am pleased to announce that we plan to start filming again on both EastEnders and Top gear by the end of next month, ”said Moore.

