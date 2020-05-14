BBC plans course change for BBC Four, sparking protests – Up News Info

BBC Four is one of the BBC's most prestigious networks, but its future is threatened as the UK broadcaster seeks to cut costs and refocus on a young audience with great service.

There have been months of buzz about BBC Four's durability and rumor mill broke out last week when the channel's publisher, Cassian Harrison, made a surprising sideways move to BBC Studios in a nine-month attachment.

The BBC insisted that the plan is for Harrison to return, but industry experts think it is the first step in a major turnaround for the network, which generated successes such as The bulk of it and introduced the British public to the drama Scandi the murder.

The Daily Telegraph reported Thursday that the BBC Four will be removed, despite saying the BBC will not publicly admit that this is the case. In fact, a spokeswoman said: "There are no plans to close BBC Four."

Related story & # 39; The Defendant: Convicted or Devout? & # 39 ;, Doc. On Pakistan's Controversial Blasphemy Laws, aired on BBC Four

Despite this official line, BBC experts told Up News Info that the channel is likely to be a victim, as the corporation seeks to plug a £ 125M ($ 152M) hole in its coronavirus-created funding.

They expect BBC Four to shrink dramatically, so it effectively becomes an archive and repeats the channel, or to be replaced by BBC Three, the youth network that moved online controversially in 2016.

Either way, BBC Three would likely benefit from redirected funding, as the BBC seeks to increase its appeal to viewers ages 16 to 34. The service has had great successes in recent years, including Normal people and Flea bag.

The question is whether BBC CEO Tony Hall makes a decision on the BBC Four before his departure this summer or if he leaves it to his successor. BBC sources say he is reluctant to make the closure of BBC Four part of his legacy.

BBC Four's uncertain future has sparked protests from industry figures who have worked for the channel since its launch in 2002. The bulk of it and Veep writer Simon Blackwell tweeted: "15 years ago this month that The bulk of it First cast. It wouldn't have happened without BBC Four's commitment to new programming. It is sad to see that the channel is likely to be removed or become a file / replay station. "

Historian Lucy Worsley hooked up her new BBC Four show, Lucy Worsley real photo album, on Twitter with the message: "NEW SHOW on @BBCFour tonight, and may those who love @BBCFour continue reading those words!"

Dr. Janina Ramírez, another BBC Four presenter, added: