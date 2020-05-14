Battlefield earth Starring John Travolta and Forest Whitaker it has been ranked as one of the worst movies of all time. The film, based on a book by L. Ron Hubbard, has even become a cult classic for its strange camera angles and logical plot inconsistencies.

However, the launch of Cats and its massive critical and commercial failure has put pressure Battlefield earth out of its position of dubious value.

Battlefield earth, the New York Post reported, earned just $ 29.3 million at the box office with a budget of $ 73 million and, until recent years, had the most Razzie Awards for any movie. Twenty years later, however, and the screenwriter for the movie claims that there is a new contender for the worst movie of all time.

During a conversation with The Post, J.D. Shapiro stated that he devoted 15 minutes of his time to the movie, Cats, and for him, it could be the new worst movie of all time. According to Shapiro, the movie must have seemed "disturbing,quot; to ordinary people.

In 2010, the screenwriter for the film wrote a column for the New York Post in which he apologized for playing a role in Battlefield earth. MGM and other outside forces reportedly negatively impacted his view of the film.

Furthermore, Shapiro said that almost nothing that contributed to the script remained in the final cut. Since then Shapiro has been writing under a new pen name, Sir Nick Knack. According to Shapiro, the column he wrote was hailed by people in the movie business.

He claims that he was sincerely surprised by the positive reception. In his previous op-ed, Shapiro claims that the Church of Scientology became involved in writing the script, and when he told them that his changes would destroy the film, he was removed from the project the next day.

Also, and perhaps humorously, Shapiro said his resume in Battlefield earth led to many fun confrontations at industry events, including one in which someone told him he couldn't be that bad as a writer because he didn't write Battlefield Earth. The situation obviously became awkward from there.



