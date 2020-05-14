Baseball star revealed to be rhino

FOX

First taking the stage in the semifinals of season 3 to interpret 'How to Love' Lil Wayne's is Night Angel, whose track package features a soccer ball and football.

The last four, the turtle, the rhino, the frog and the night angel, from "The masked singer"Season 3 took the stage in the semifinals that aired on Wednesday, May 13. In the new episode"Saturday night live"alum Jay Pharoah made an appearance when he joined as a guest panelist.

First up on stage to perform was the Night Angel, whose track package included a soccer ball and football. She sang little Wayne"How to love" and the panelists guessed that she could be Dawn Robinson since In Vogue, Ciara or Kandi Burruss

Following her was the turtle. He said he felt "pigeonholed" throughout his career, adding that Robin thicke it was his childhood idol. The realized turtle Nick Jonas"Jealous" and guesswork included Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Justin Guarini.

Performing "Humble and kind" by Tim McGraw was the rhino. On his track, he revealed that he "faced many failures" early in his career. Ken Jeong although he could be an MLB player Barry Zitowhile Jay went with Blake Shelton.

Concluding the night there was the Frog, who took the stage to go out Naughty by nature"Hip Hop Hurray". It was such an epic performance that Nicole Scherzinger he said that the Frog could easily win season 3. Among the guesses were Chance of the rapper, Bow wow and Lil fizz.

Later it was announced that the Rhino was to be unmasked and sent home. This time, Ken made a correct guess because it was revealed that Rhino was truly baseball star Barry Zito!