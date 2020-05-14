Baseball head launches Tokyo Olympics to MLB, again – Up News Info

ROME – Baseball. In Japan. In the olympics.

To World Baseball and Softball Confederation President Riccardo Fraccari, it seems like such a safe home run that he can't even imagine why anyone wouldn't want to get involved.

It's no wonder that the refusal of Major League Baseball and its player association to send stars to the Tokyo Games has frustrated Fraccari for years.

Now, with the Olympics postponed for a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the current MLB season on hold, Fraccari has an unexpected opportunity to make a final pitch to the sport's biggest league.

"Given the damage from the coronavirus, baseball needs the Olympics now more than ever to drive the globalization, expansion, and massive appeal of the sport," Fraccari said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

"We need to make sure that our sport is not trampled by other sports that are becoming more popular with the younger audience," said Fraccari from Switzerland. "The coronavirus will make us understand how important the Olympics are to baseball and softball."

The only MLB players allowed to play in the Premier12 tournament last year were those who weren't on the 40-player roster. Unsurprising considering the rules, the United States finished fourth and failed in its first opportunity to qualify for the Olympics.

MLB, the union and USA Baseball changed the rule in February and said that players who are not on the active 26-player rosters or on the disabled lists would be eligible for an Americas qualifying tournament that had been scheduled for Arizona in March before being indefinitely postponed due to the virus.

But teams that want to block players have claimed in the past that they are unavailable due to persistent injuries. In addition, MLB teams imposed launch limits on their players who attended the Premier12.

While Fraccari was not interested in debating whether MLB teams were unfairly preventing his players from participating in qualifying, he noted that "it will not be good,quot; for the sport if the US team. USA It does not reach Tokyo. He added that he is waiting for the "right time,quot; before speaking to MLB.

And Fraccari isn't alone: ​​Former National League MVP Bryce Harper recently called it a "parody,quot; that MLB refuses to send its best players to the Olympics.

"Are you going to grow the game as much as possible and won't you let us play in the Olympics because you don't want to (lose) money for a period of two weeks?" Harper said on the Barstool Sports podcast. "Okay, that's silly."

With the World Baseball Classic delayed from 2021 to 2023, the Tokyo Games represent the only major international competition in the sport for several years.

"Why does football want to be in the Olympics? It's obvious: because the Olympics, despite everything, remains the biggest event on the planet, "said Fraccari." (The Olympics) will help revive the profile of baseball around the world. "

The 2008 Beijing Games marked the last time that men's baseball and women's softball were contested at the Olympic Games, after the IOC voted in 2005 to eliminate them.

As separate offers, the two sports were unable to return for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

A movement promoted by Fraccari to consolidate baseball and softball into a confederation in 2013 helped bring him back to the Tokyo Games as one of five additional sports.

With Japan's most popular baseball team game, demand for tickets to the Olympic tournament was unprecedented, at least until the games were postponed to 2021. And Nippon Professional Baseball scheduled a break from July 21 until August 13 to allow players to compete in the Olympics. .

"Let me say this: It has been a great success," said Fraccari. "It is obvious and natural that baseball, being the leading sport in Japan, has this kind of success."

Under the original schedule of the competition for the Tokyo Games, which is expected to double for the new dates, softball was awarded the honor of being the first sport played with a triple header scheduled for two days before the ceremony. opening.

The initial softball and baseball games were scheduled for Fukushima Azuma Stadium as a tribute to the area's recovery from the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster.

Both sports then move to the 35,000-seat Yokohama Stadium near Tokyo.

"This is an example of the importance of baseball and softball in Japan," said Fraccari. "The state is using sport as an incentive for recovery from the Fukushima disaster. It is something exceptional for them. "

In addition to Japan, which qualifies as the host nation, only three other teams have secured places in the baseball tournament. Israel was the surprise winner of the Africa / Europe qualifying event, while South Korea and Mexico won places during the Premier12.

The last two nations in the six-team tournament will come from the Americas tournament and a final qualifying event in Taiwan.

Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico and the United States qualified for the softball tournament.

While baseball and softball will not be contested at the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports hopes to return to Los Angeles in 2028 if the IOC reviews the total number of additional athletes allowed.

"If I were to depend on Tokyo, then we should already be," said Fraccari. "But it depends on this global reform."

And, perhaps, a better collaboration between MLB and the union.