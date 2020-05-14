Bars and restaurants prepare for potential June 1 Reopening: "We miss our customers sitting and eating,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Bars and restaurants across the state are now preparing for a possible opening on June 1.

%MINIFYHTML04646d960a5ec20deddd8f4fad1cb6b117%

That is the date Governor Walz gave if they comply with the safety plans being developed by state health officials.

Those plans will be released next week.

“Running volleyball teams. Sixteen teams a night running. Playground up and running, "said Mike Kinnan, owner of the Lookout Bar and Grill.

For almost 63 years, the lookout has lived off the warm weather months. With their empty bars, patio, and volleyball courts, they've been renovating and remodeling, waiting for the green light from the governor.

"Now that we have the two-week notice, I don't want to be closed for another 2 weeks, but at least we know where we are," said Kinnan.

Kinnan said the execution orders have helped, but it is not the same. The business has dropped 85% and has gone from 130 employees to 15. But they hope that this news means that happy hours and happy days are not far away. They have a plan for when their doors open.

“A great advantage for us is that we are great. Even with a six foot social distancing we could still get 30 tables in the yard, ”said Kinnan.

%MINIFYHTML04646d960a5ec20deddd8f4fad1cb6b118%

A mile away from the lookout, 65% of the businesses at the Lotus restaurant are dining.

"That is something we miss is that our customers sit down and eat a good hot Pho dish every day," said Hung Nguyen of the Lotus restaurant.

Nguyen believes a good litmus test before the reopening will be how people respond to the order to stay home that ends on May 18.

"That will show us concrete numbers. How are people reacting? Are they going out a lot? Are you ready for dinner?

In the meantime, it will bring employees back and develop a plan for sitting at a distance.

"We are very optimistic about the future. The love and support of the community has been incredible, ”said Nguyen.