Authorities release edited coronavirus reopening guide – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML76533d3e4bdceb51d2632506960c4b0d17%

NEW YORK [AP] – US health officials USA They released some of their long-overdue guidance Thursday that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen after the coronavirus closes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released six one-page "decision tool,quot; documents that use road signs and other graphics to tell organizations what to consider before reopening.

The tools are for schools, workplaces, camps, kindergartens, public transportation systems, and bars and restaurants. Originally, the CDC also created a document for churches and other religious facilities, but that was not released Thursday. The agency declined to say why.

The early versions of the documents included detailed information for churches wishing to restart services in person, with suggestions including keeping distance between parishioners and limiting the size of meetings. The faith-related orientation was taken after the White House expressed concern about the recommended restrictions, according to government emails obtained by the AP and a person within the agency who did not have permission to speak to journalists and spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, a Trump administration official who also spoke on condition of anonymity said there were concerns about the government's ability to dictate specific dictates about places of worship.

The CDC wrote the guide more than a month ago and was initially archived by the Trump administration, The Associated Press reported last week.

The agency had also prepared an even more extensive guide, around 57 pages, which has not been published.

That longer document, obtained by the AP, would give organizations different details on how to reopen and at the same time limit the spread of the virus, including separating workers or students 6 feet away and closing break rooms and cafeterias to limit the meetings. Many of the suggestions already appear on federal websites, but have not been presented as reopening tips.

Some health experts and politicians have been pushing for CDC to publish as much guidance as possible to help companies and organizations decide how to proceed.

"They want to be able to tell their own employees the guidance of the federal government," said Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins University Health Safety Center, at a hearing in Congress on Wednesday. "They want to be able to tell their clients, 'We have done everything they have asked of us.'

%MINIFYHTML76533d3e4bdceb51d2632506960c4b0d18%

The guide relates to another document released by the Trump administration on April 17. That gradual reopening plan generally outlines how to get away from orders to stay home, school closings, and other measures designed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus that has caused more than 1.3 million reported illnesses in the United States and more than 80,000 deaths.

US Senator Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New York, offered a resolution, blocked by Republicans, on Wednesday to encourage publication of all documents.

"The United States needs and should have the sincere guidance of our best scientists unfiltered, unedited, uncensored by President Trump or his political henchmen. The CDC's report on the reopening of the country is an important piece of that guidance," Schumer said.

Decision tools have been reviewed by different federal officials and have been edited from previous versions.

For example, an earlier draft of the one-page document on camps obtained by the AP asked organizers if their program would limit assistance to people living nearby. If the answer was no, the camp was advised not to reopen. That local support limitation was removed and was not in the version released Thursday.

And in that document and in others, the language that asked if the organization is in a community that still requires significant disease mitigation has been removed. If the answer was yes, the organization was advised not to reopen.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.