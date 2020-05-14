Australia wins the first AI Eurovision song contest by testing koalas and kookaburras

A team of programmers and songwriters from Australia has won the inaugural (and unofficial) AI Eurovision Song Contest, using a neural network trained in noise made by koalas, kookaburras, and Tasmanian demons to help them get their winning entry.

The group, called Uncanny Valley, said their song was a response to the wildfire season that began to devastate Australia in June 2019. Scientists estimated that around one billion animals were killed by the fires (a figure that excludes insects, fish, frogs and bats). , but includes reptiles, birds, and mammals, including those sampled for the song.)

Winning lyrics include "Flying with fear but love keeps coming,quot;

The song, titled "Beautiful the World,quot;, is part of the great tradition of saccharin and wild Eurovision pop that often appears alongside raging death metal and techno remixes of popular European ballads. It includes the lyrics "Flying in fear but love keeps coming (flying, flying) / Dreams still live on the wings of happiness (still dreaming)" and re-describes the devastating forest fires as "vivid candles of hope."

the real The Eurovision Song Contest has been held every year since 1956, and Australia has participated since 2015 (in part because Australians love it). However, the AI ​​version was prepared by the Dutch broadcaster VPRO after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thirteen teams entered the songs and were streamed live earlier this week.

Although it was called an "AI song contest," computers were not always the order of the day. As is often the case with AI music, machine learning was used to generate some elements of the songs, but it was generally up to humans to organize and make the final tracks.

In the case of "Beautiful the World,quot;, it appears that AI was primarily used to write melody and lyrics, and samples of Australian wildlife were used to craft a synthesizer instrument. However, the final performance was firmly down to humans. (You can read more about the technical aspects of the song in this blog post by team member Sandra Uitdenbogerd.)

However, the AI ​​Eurovision audience was not only in the mood for poptism. Second place in the contest went to the entry for Germany, a creepy song titled "I’ll Marry You, Punk Come,quot; by Team Dadabots x Portrait XO.

For their lyrics, the team used AI trained in acapellas from the 1950s to generate a series of babbles in which they then tried to recognize words. The music was generated using a collection of neural networks trained in everything from pop choirs to baroque harmonies. The resulting track (which you can listen to below) is a mix of different styles, with a team member comparing the healing process to "hunting and gathering."

However, if the contest results show anything, it's that artificial intelligence is best used as a partner in making music, not as the protagonist. Last place entry was "Painfulwords,quot; by Team New Piano from Switzerland, which allowed computers to take over.

"Given the choice between making a song accessible with enough human input, or experimenting with as much AI as possible and then delivering a song that sounds worse, we chose the latter," said the two scientists behind the track. The results speak for themselves.