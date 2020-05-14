Ashley Benson upset over G-Eazy dating rumors

WENN

To the actress of & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; He likes a skeptical comment about internet chatters that suggests he followed up with Halsey's ex after Cara Delevingne's breakup.

Ashley Benson has addressed rumors suggesting that she has already moved from her separation from her girlfriend Cara Delevigne and it's coming out Halseythe rapper ex G-Eazy.

The couple has become close after the breakup and the rap star posted a cover of Radiohead"Creep," he and Benson recorded last month, April 2020, but Ashley seems to be upset by reports suggesting she is dating G-Eazy.

On Wednesday May 13, 2020, she liked an Instagram post about the rumors, saying, "Ashley can't have friends now? STOP ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN FACE! They just need friends now more than ever."

Cara and Ashley recently called in time for their two-year romance.