Ashley Benson and G-Eazy feed romance rumors with a kiss

Ashley Benson and G-Eazythey are sharing something sweeter than a piece of cake: a kiss.

%MINIFYHTML5bb01dc774e88df0fac1fa938774b4ae17%

On Thursday, the paparazzi caught the Pretty Little Lies Star and the rapper showing off some PDA as they picked up a cake order from Los Angeles restaurant The Apple Pan. According to an eyewitness, the two stars shared a brief kiss in their car after taking their take-away order.

His peck on the lips comes after Ashley liked a fan post about his separation from his longtime girlfriend. Cara Delevigne. "You can't say they are dating just for a like and a few comments," the account, @ iloveabcd20, captioned a photo of Ashley and G-Eazy. "Ashley can't have friends now? STOP ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN FACE! They just need friends now more than ever."

If Ashley likes the post is an indication, then it would seem that she and the rapper are just two very loving friends.