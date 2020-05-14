Arshad Warsi offers an update on Golmaal 5 and Munna Bhai 3

Arshad Warsi is someone who has proven himself over and over again as an actor. His work on franchises like the Munna Bhai series and Golmaal in particular is loved by fans. The actor has a long time to wait to post the lock as well. He has some extremely exciting projects lined up.

During an interview with a prominent newspaper, the actor spoke about his upcoming title titled Durgavati, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. He said: “Bhumi is the Aamir Khan woman. She will continue giving withdrawals until she is satisfied. Durgavati is a really good but difficult movie for an actress. This girl went to hell and came back while the movie was filming. "Arshad plays the role of a politician with gray shades in the movie. The actor also shared how excited he was to return with his Golmaal team for the fifth installment of the franchise. He said, "I think they are currently writing scripts. It will be a crazy fun, I am waiting for a narration. The madness of the characters and the fun with which we make the film is what attracts people."

When asked to update the next Munna Bhai movie, he said, “I know what everyone else knows. The idea is to do it, when and how it still has to be solved. I am happy to make the movie because people like it. But personally, I want to move on to new things. "

The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed thriller Asur. Asur was a web series in which Arshad played a CBI investigator chasing a serial killer.