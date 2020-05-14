"Arrow" and "The 100" derivatives "Very alive" in the CW – Up News Info

The CW is wrapping up two of its longest running series, Arrow and The 100, This season, but fans of both were given a ray of hope about the two possible derivatives.

CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz said both projects were still "very much alive."

“They are in active discussions to see what we can do. I have had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved, I hope we can carry it out, "he said in a call to discuss the fall and 2021 calendar on the network.

This comes after delivering direct orders to series for dramas. Kung Fu, starring Olivia Liang, and the Sarah Republic headed by Stella Baker.

Arrow, which ended in January, ran for eight seasons, while The 100, which lasted six seasons, will begin its final season on May 20.

The 100 The currently untitled prequel will begin as a backdoor pilot in the seventh and final season of the drama The CW.

The prequel comes from The 100 developer / executive producer / showrunner Jason Rothenberg. It is established 97 years before the events of the original series. It begins with the end of the world, a nuclear apocalypse that annihilates the majority of the human population on Earth, and follows a gang of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope with a dangerous world as they struggle to create a new and better society. from the ashes of what came before.

Iola Evans (Carnival Row), Adain Bradley (Riverdale) and Leo Howard (Why Women Kill) will star.

Rothenberg will be executive producer with The 100 EP Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo de Alloy for the 100 producers, Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios.

In the meantime, Arrow Planted spinoff aired on the January 21 episode of the series The CW.

The episode starred Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy and was titled "Green Arrow and the Canary Islands". It was established in 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (McNamara) had everything she could have wished for. However, when Laurel (Cassidy) and Dinah (Harkavy) suddenly recovered from their lives, things took a surprising turn and their perfect world turned upside down.

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and co-creator / executive producer Marc Guggenheim, executive producer Jill Blankenship and co-executive producer Oscar Balderrama. The project comes from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

McNamara starred in a recurring role as Mia Smoak in the seventh season of Arrow and was promoted to the regular series for the current eighth and final season. She is a rebel leader turned street fighter who turned out to be the daughter of The Green Arrow Oliver Queen. Cassidy played Laurel Lances, the black canary, in Arrow's first four seasons and was a special guest in season five before moving on to The Flash. He returned for the sixth season of Arrow as Laurel's doppelgänger black mermaid. Harkavy portrayed Dinah Drake, also known as Black Canary in the show's fifth season, and was promoted to the regular series during seasons six and seven.