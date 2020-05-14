Arkansas Attorney for Atlanta Accused of Bank Fraud – Up News Info

Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaMaurice Fayne (also known as Arkansas Mo) was arrested and charged with federal bank fraud after using millions of dollars for a COVID-19 emergency loan on jewelry, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Fayne submitted a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application to her company, Flame Trucking, on April 15 and certified that the loan funds would be used to "retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, payments utility lease and payments as specified in the Paycheck Protection Program Rule, "according to an affidavit of the criminal complaint.

Fayne then used more than $ 1.5 million of the funds to buy $ 85,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex watch, a diamond bracelet, and a 5.73-carat diamond ring for himself, according to the statement.

"The defendant allegedly took advantage of the emergency loan provisions of the Paycheck Protection Program that were intended to help employees and small businesses battered by the Coronavirus," said US Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak in the release. "We will investigate and collect from anyone who improperly diverts these critical funds for their own personal gain."

A Fayne lawyer blamed "considerable confusion" about PPP's guidelines in a statement to CNN. "There has been considerable confusion among small business owners about PPP guidelines, particularly around the question of whether and how business owners can pay a salary or be drawn. I hope these problems will develop better in the coming weeks and months, "attorney Tanya Miller said in the statement.

Fayne appeared in season 8 of VH1 Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta as the love interest of former cast member Karlie Redd.