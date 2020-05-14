Ariana Grande saves the collaboration & # 39; favorite & # 39; Doja Cat for the album release time

WENN / Instagram

During an Apple Music interview, the 'Stuck With U' singer Remember working with the hit maker 'Say So' on the song towards the end of 2019, and talks about how her collaborator first reacted to the song.

Ariana Grande has a collaboration with Doja Cat under his sleeve. Shortly after the rapper "Juicy" and Nicki Minaj She claimed her first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with her remix "Say So," hitmaker "Thank You, Next" came forward with a revelation that the two had worked together on one song, and she was waiting for the right time. pitch it.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1, the 26-year-old singer first expressed her fascination with the 24-year-old rapper. "I love her," he admitted. "I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for when it's time again, to drop it. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. It's such a cool breath of air. I think she is brilliant and very talented. "

During the interview on Wednesday, May 13, Grande also recalled the first time she showed the song to the MC. "I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she said, 'Shit, I love it. I'm in the shower.' And I said, 'Shower. You can call me back & # 39; ", he said. "She called me back, and she was twerking, and her hair was falling out. She twerked so hard that her wig completely blew away."

"I had a whole verse done, everything was done," said the ex-fiancée of Pete davidson continued to share. "I thought, 'First of all, you ate'. She said, 'How many bars can I have? Because this is very inspiring and I just want to go. "And I thought:" Take as many bars as you want. Do it. If you're inspired to say things, let's go. "And then she just leaves, and it's so much fun, and I love it. She's my favorite so far."

Still, when asked if he was using his quarantined time amid the coronavirus pandemic to work on a new album, Grande said, "There's nothing to tell." She explained, "I'm not going to put one on. Talk to you when that is, I mean, I've been doing things. I've been doing a lot of things, but that's not my head right now."

On feeling creative while at home, hit maker "7 Rings" admitted, "I think when it comes to creation, it feels really good." However, she was quick to add, "But also, I don't feel comfortable pulling anything out now, because it's something different from this, it's a really complicated time for all of that."