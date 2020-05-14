Apple's supply chain is making changes to protect workers in response to the pandemic

Apple's global supply chain is making security changes to better protect workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as described in the company's 2020 Supplier Responsibility report. Sabih Khan, Apple's senior vice president of operations and head of the company's global supply chain, detailed the changes the company's suppliers are making in a letter at the beginning of the report.

The company has worked with its global supply chain "on a range of protections adapted to the circumstances of each country, including health assessments, density limitation and the guarantee of strict compliance with social distancing at its facilities,quot;, Khan said.

Apple will require the use of personal protective equipment

Apple will require the use of personal protective equipment at work and "in all common areas," according to the letter. Apple has worked with its supply chain partners to implement "improved deep cleaning protocols,quot; and make masks and disinfectants available to workers, Khan said.

Apple has also worked with suppliers to change the factory floor plans and implemented flexible work schedules and staggered work shifts to allow workers to "maximize interpersonal space," he said.

"From the beginning, we worked with our suppliers to develop and execute a plan that prioritizes people's health," said Khan. "Thousands of Apple employees have worked tirelessly to execute that plan in partnership with our suppliers around the world."

Apple CEO Tim Cook informed employees in April that the company would likely implement temperature controls and social distancing when its employees return to company offices. Some employees may return to those offices soon. And after closing all of its retail stores outside the US USA In mid-March, some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska will apparently open sometime this week, and employees of those stores will need to perform temperature and wear mask testing.