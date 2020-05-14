Apple confirms it purchased the NextVR startup virtual reality event

Apple has confirmed that it effectively purchased virtual reality company NextVR, which specializes in recording live events such as concerts and sports matches to experience in virtual reality, according to Bloomberg. The confirmation of the company comes later 9to5Mac It first reported the acquisition in early April.

The NextVR website was also modified this week to read: "We are headed in a new direction," and the company thanked its "partners and fans around the world for the role they played in building this incredible platform for experiences. sports, music and entertainment in virtual reality. " Bloomberg reports that the company is closing, suggesting it is being fully absorbed by Apple.

At the time of the initial 9to5Mac According to the report, neither Apple nor NextVR would confirm the news, and both companies remained silent for several weeks after the initial report and a wave of follow-up stories. 9to5Mac Put the acquisition value at $ 100 million, although Apple refuses to disclose the financial terms of the deal, as usual when it acquires companies.

In a statement, Apple gave Bloomberg His typical response when responding to the news has been acquired by a company: "Apple occasionally buys smaller technology companies, and we generally don't discuss our purpose or plans."

It's unclear how Apple can use the technology that NextVR created, but the company is reportedly working on a pair of augmented reality glasses as well as some type of headset, and one or both devices may have a reality component. Virtual similar to how Windows Mixed Reality devices, HoloLens and Magic Leap One work. You now also have Apple TV Plus, which gives you an app to stream live event content captured with NextVR cameras to smartphones and other displays that can be paired with any eventual AR and VR device.

According to Crunchbase, NextVR has raised over $ 115 million in the past decade. The company was founded in 2009, ahead of the modern wave of virtual reality instigated by the Facebook-owned Oculus VR Kickstarter campaign in 2012. Instead of focusing on the hardware side of displaying virtual reality content, NextVR was founded around to video capture and compression to experience it in 360 degrees no matter what device the content would be viewed on.

The company has partnered in the past with news organizations like CNN and sports leagues like the NBA and NASCAR to stream games and special events in virtual reality. And as virtual reality hardware has evolved to incorporate more freedom of movement, NextVR's capture technology has kept pace, allowing its streams to capture more of the experience of being physically live at an event.