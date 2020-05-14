Apple buys NextVR that streams sports and music in virtual reality – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNET) – Virtual reality became a bit more real on Thursday with the news that Apple bought sports streaming company VR NextVR.

%MINIFYHTML7c47327b212c219543703a97a0e5d2c819%

The Newport Beach, California startup is primarily known for its partnerships with the NBA and Wimbledon to stream live sports from specialized cameras located on the court to people's headphones at home. The effect is meant to make people feel like they're sitting in premium seats, watching the game. NextVR also struck deals to stream music events and some of the debates from the 2016 presidential race.

Next VR, founded in 2009, raised $ 115.5 million, according to startup tracker Crunchbase. Apple confirmed the news, saying it "buys smaller tech companies from time to time and we generally don't discuss our purpose or plans." The acquisition was previously reported by 9to5Mac and Bloomberg.

The Apple purchase marks the latest sign that the iPhone maker is closer to revealing its augmented reality and virtual reality headsets, which sources told CNET in 2018 it was slated for sometime this year. The headphones are expected to use AR technology, which superimposes computer images in the real world, and VR, which tricks your brain into believing it has been transported to a computer program. But more importantly, it could indicate the upcoming reveal of a major Apple product, after the iPhone in 2007, iPad in 2010, and Apple Watch in 2014.

%MINIFYHTML7c47327b212c219543703a97a0e5d2c820%

Apple's move to headphones would also put it in deeper competition with Microsoft and Facebook, whose respective HoloLens and Oculus devices are considered among the market leaders.

Microsoft's latest device, the 2019 HoloLens 2, is a $ 3,500 headphone with a camera, clear display, and Internet connection through your phone. With those technologies, the Microsoft device can add computer images to whatever it's looking at, allowing companies to highlight the tools they need to use while learning how to do engine repairs, for example, or lead an expert. from around the world to an oil rig to help a field worker quickly solve a problem.

Instead, Facebook's Oculus earbuds carry a screen so close to your eyes that your brain can be tricked into thinking you're in the computer-generated world. This means you can dive with huge blue whales, explore the ruins of Chernobyl, or fight your way through an epic spaceship fight. Scott Stein, the editor for CNET overall, called the $ 399 Facebook Oculus Quest headphones "the best I've tried this year,quot; when he reviewed it in 2019.

It is still unclear where the Apple headphones will fall. The virtual reality market is still seen as nascent, with sales still a fraction of those for smartphones and computers. But, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing millions of people to take refuge in their homes, experts say headphone manufacturers have a chance to offer us escape or even a better way to work.

© Up News Info Interactive Inc. All rights reserved