Apple AR glasses and new iPad launch windows leaked for insider info – BGR

Apple's augmented reality glasses will launch no later than 2022, according to a leading Apple analyst.

Apple also plans to launch two new iPad models in the coming months.

A 10.8-inch iPad will arrive this year, while a new iPad Mini will likely launch in early 2021.

A new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) conveys that Apple's augmented reality glasses will likely not launch until 2022 at the earliest. We've heard a lot of conflicting rumors about Apple's AR glasses in recent months, but a 2022 release window appears to be a common theme.

Last year, for example, Information released a report claiming that Apple executives openly discussed the product in front of 1,000 Apple employees and that the device is likely to hit the market in 2022. A recent report Digitimes The report, meanwhile, also stated that Apple is waiting for a 2022 launch.

As for the Apple AR glasses rumors, the device is likely to be an accessory for the iPhone rather than a standalone product. Similar to how Apple Watch was released as an extension of the iPhone, we can expect the first iteration of Apple's AR Glasses to be based on the iPhone to feed its information.

That said, we've seen reports that Apple's AR glasses will include a microphone and speakers, allowing you to make and receive phone calls. Siri functionality will also be part of the device's feature set. We have even seen rumors that it will be shipped with an accelerometer so that it can record certain commands when a user moves their head in a particular direction. In addition, Apple's AR glasses will be able to display relevant information on the lens in real time. Apple will reportedly not include a camera in the first-generation AR glasses in an effort to preserve battery life.

As for the design, reports indicate that Apple's AR glasses will look like a normal pair of glasses with "thick frames that house the battery and chips."

In addition to Apple's AR glasses, Kuo reports that Apple plans to launch two new iPad models in the coming months. One is said to be a 10.8-inch iPad to be released later this year. The other will likely be an 8.5 or 9-inch iPad Mini that is likely to launch in early 2021.

Kuo adds:

The two new ‌iPad‌ models will follow the iPhone SE's product strategy, and the selling points will be the affordable price and fast chip adoption. We believe that GIS will be the leading provider of touch panels for these two new affordable ‌iPad‌ models because the company is the largest provider of mid-size touch screens, thanks to Megasite's cost advantages. We believe that two new affordable ‌iPad‌ models will contribute significantly to GIS revenue because affordable models account for 60-70% of total ‌iPad‌ shipments.

Apple has certainly been busy revamping its iPad line in recent months. The company launched a new iPad Pro with trackpad support and a LiDAR scanner last March. We've also seen rumors that Apple will launch an iPad Pro 5G with a mini LED display sometime in 2021.

Image source: Martin Hajek