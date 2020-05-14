Apple acquired NextVR, suggesting that it still harbors VR ambitions.

%MINIFYHTMLf73de4e91cd33d1b142d07b7195902c117%

Apple confirmed to Bloomberg that it has acquired NextVR, a company that primarily produces sports-related content and experiences for virtual reality. NextVR, based in Southern California, also holds dozens of patents that could be useful to Apple.

The acquisition was first rumored last month, but today marks confirmation that it has taken place. A price was not disclosed, but reports from last month stated that the acquisition was expected to hit around $ 100 million. NextVR stopped working as its own entity last week, today's Bloomberg report says, and the NextVR website is now just a simple home page indicating that new things will come at a later date.

NextVR has enjoyed content offerings with sports leagues like the NBA and media like Fox Sports for some time. Apple may have acquired NextVR to produce similar content, but one or more of NextVR's patents are likely to be of interest to Cupertino. For example, 9to5Mac noted last month that NextVR owns patents to scale video streams, presumably in ways that suit mixed reality.

Apple has apparently barely touched virtual reality to date. He announced the nominal VR support a couple of years ago on macOS and was part of his marketing efforts for the iMac Pro. He supported HTC Vive headsets (which can be used directly in Final Cut Pro, among other things) and, to his Once, it received support from Valve's SteamVR platform. We interviewed the virtual reality game development studio Survios about their experiences in developing virtual reality titles for Mac. The initial work seemed promising, but it was just that: early.

Since then, Apple has not announced new developments in virtual reality, and SteamVR recently ended support for macOS.

However, Apple has devoted considerable resources to augmented reality (AR), and many underlying technology principles are shared between VR and AR. They are often classified together under the same "XR,quot; umbrella, and developers and other technologists working on one sometimes also work on the other.

Apple has hired AR engineers extensively, has placed expensive AR components within its mobile devices, and has publicly created a toolkit called ARKit alongside its development community in recent years. The company has been repeatedly reported to be working on an AR headset, and CEO Tim Cook has made statements suggesting that he believes AR is an important part of the company's future.

Therefore, the NextVR acquisition may be related to both some AR and VR related needs. But we don't know for sure; Virtual reality could still be on Apple's radar.