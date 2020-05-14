Anthony Joshua has no trouble signing to fight Tyson Fury twice in 2021, says Eddie Hearn.

Heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may meet twice in 2021, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

However, before the world champions can meet, they have other matters to deal with.

Joshua must defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev in a fight that was originally scheduled for June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As for Fury, the WBC belt holder, he will face Deontay Wilder in a third episode of their rivalry.

A recent media report suggested Wilder, who lost the title to Fury in his February rematch, may be willing to sideline to allow for a unification showdown between the British below, provided he is the first to line up for a crack against the winner.

While Hearn says Joshua "has no problem,quot; signing an agreement to face Fury, he explained why the fight is not expected to happen before the end of the year.

"I had a conversation (Thursday) that said, 'Wilder will not step aside, we will take care of that fight, you will take care of the Pulev fight, but let's make a deal for 2021', Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We have no problem signing now to fight Fury in 2021."

"It will work better for both of us to box those fights (and) then have a clear route, subject to Dillian Whyte being mandatory for Fury, to achieve (an undisputed title fight)."

Hearn also confirmed that any deal is likely to include a rematch clause, establishing the potential for a hugely lucrative double title between Joshua and Fury next year.

"It would probably be a two-fight deal," said Hearn. "Any agreement between Fury and AJ, you execute twice.

"It is not a condition of the deal, but it was in his deal with Deontay Wilder, and it is the biggest fight in boxing, so you will probably see him twice."

Fury confirmed in an Instagram Live post Thursday that he has no plans to pay Wilder to postpone a third crash, though Joshua is firmly in his sights.

"I'm going to take out (Wilder) again for the third time, hopefully by the end of the year, and then we'll go to 2021 with the biggest fight in boxing history between two undefeated British heavyweights, me and AJ, and we're going to fight for all the gold, "he said.