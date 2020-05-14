Another Terminal Island inmate dies after contracting coronavirus, bringing death toll to 8 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe41141472bc9ddabf1695e37164ccdab17%

– Another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, died after developing a severe case of the new coronavirus, bringing the prison death toll to eight.

According to a statement from the United States Bureau of Prisons, James Lino, 65, was sent to a local hospital on April 16 due to shortness of breath, cough, general weakness, and other symptoms after testing positive for COVID- 19.

Lino, who prison officials said had long-term pre-existing conditions, was placed on a fan on April 18. He died on Wednesday.

Lino was sentenced in the District of Hawaii to a 34-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He had been detained on Terminal Island since February 14 of last year.

Terminal Island is a low-security facility that houses 1,042 male criminals. More than 66% of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.