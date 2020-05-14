Anita Hill says coronavirus could mean less diversity in Hollywood

%MINIFYHTMLea7671bc0a1e64b471e9b4e904ca970c19% Image: Getty

Anita Hill is encouraging the film and television industry will adopt new protections in response to covid-19 permits and production shutdowns.

Hill is chairman of the Hollywood Commission to Eliminate Sexual Harassment, a group formed after the Harvey Weinstein accusations opened the door for many others to speak about rampant harassment, abuse and discrimination in Hollywood. in a Variety Opinion piece, Hill notes that in times of corporate turmoil, such as the 2008 recession and recent coronavirus closings, hard-won diversity and anti-bullying initiatives are often the first thing to be lost when industries rush to become profitable again. Hill writes that 350,000 jobs in the entertainment industry have disappeared in the past six weeks, due to coronavirus closings and orders to stay home, and he fears that, even as those jobs begin to slowly return, advances in diversity in The workplace will be delayed:

“During the Great Recession of 2008, the diversity and inclusion of the industry lost ground. This will likely repeat as a result of COVID-19, just as efforts were picking up. As hiring begins, internships must ensure fair representation behind the camera and on screen. "

The op-ed also notes that, taking into account Hollywood's ageist practice, covid-19 could mean even fewer jobs for those over 60 in the film and television industry, where those voices are already rare:

“Only 11.8% of the 1,256 characters speaking in the 25 best movies nominated for cinema between 2014 and 2016 were 60 years old or older, and the almost total absence of writers over 50 years old is clear evidence of systematic age discrimination. . With eight out of 10 deaths from COVID-19 reported in the US. USA In adults over 65, this vulnerable population could not only be excluded from entertainment jobs, but would also disappear entirely from storytelling. ”

Hill's solutions include adopting transparent policies around work-from-home meetings, particularly one-on-one meetings, emphasizing the idea that discrimination and harassment policies still apply, along with updating those policies in anticipation of new challenges created by the increased prevalence of meetings taking place outside the office. She also advocates the importance of continued adherence to diversity and the anti-bullying policies adopted before the coronavirus closes, and hopes that as productions resume, people dedicated on set to monitor policy compliance will become in industry standard along with clear reporting systems for abuse. and violations of those policies.

In 1991, Hill stated that she had been sexually harassed by her former boss, Clarance Thomas, at her Supreme Court confirmation hearings and that she has been chair of the Hollywood Commission since 2017. In late 2019 and early 2020, more 10,000 people took office. Hollywood Commission poll about sexual harassment in the workplace.