Animated debut, "One day at a time", Lin-Manuel Miranda as guest star – Up News Info

One day in a Hour Come back and be excited! The television comedy Pop TV has shared a first look at the animated special that will feature Lin-Manuel Miranda's debut on the show, as well as guest stars such as Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero. Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy the animated iteration of the famous Latinx series when it premieres on Pop TV on June 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET / PT after a marathon of the current season.

Watch the first look at the animated versions of the beloved One day at a time characters below.

LR: Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Juanito (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Penélope (Justina Machado), Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), Lydia (Rita Moreno ), Flavio and Gloria Estefan (Gloria Estefan).

Smiley Guy Studios



The special entitled "The Politics Episode" was produced remotely and centers around the conservative cousin of Penelope (Justina Machado) Estrellita (Fumero), Tia Mirtha (Estefan) and Tio Juanito (Miranda) who come to visit and with the impending election, they won & # 39; Not being able to avoid fighting for politics.

Shooting of the fourth season of One day at a time It was suspended in mid-March amid a growing coronavirus pandemic. The show had its mid-season finale on April 14. One day at a time Executive producer / co-producer Gloria Calderón Kellett, whose husband Dave Kellett is a cartoonist, brought up the idea for an animated episode with executive producer / co-executive producer Mike Royce. The two brought the idea to the Sony Pictures Television production studio, and now we have an animated special!

The show, based on the 1975 Norman Lear classic comedy, also stars Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz. One day at a time It is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller as executive producers. The special is also produced by Jonas Diamond, executive producer and co-owner of Smiley Guy Studios in Toronto and Rod Amador, executive producer and co-owner of Big Jump Entertainment in Ottawa.