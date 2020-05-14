Andrew Cuomo jokes Chris Cuomo takes advantage of him in interviews

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has been in the headlines for the past few weeks, not only for his leadership in his state's battle against the coronavirus pandemic, but also for his friendly jokes with his brother. Chris Cuomo.
Seth Meyers he asked the governor about sibling rivalry during the Wednesday episode of Late at night. The host wanted to know if the televised teasing was a "true reflection,quot; of the duo's relationship or if they were "messing around a bit with breaking the chops for the cameras."
"No, we are minimizing it," said Governor Cuomo. "It's warm. It's the good version. It's the version 'I'm biting my tongue' because it takes advantage of me in that situation. It has a certain amount of license. You can say whatever you want to say. I have to be Governmental and respectful. So he uses it. "
He also suggested that he had a certain responsibility as an older brother to keep the CNN star online.
"Look, I am the older brother. You know, as an older brother, it is our family and biological duty to assert dominance over the younger brother to keep them humble, to hold them in place, to assert intellectual dominance, physical dominance, athletic dominance, everything which is true between me and my brother, "he said. "It is not just a matter of age. I am superior in many ways, and he has to remain humble. And I am dedicated to that proposal, for the love of him, Seth."
In addition to talking about the jokes of family members, the governor shared his thoughts on the corporate bailouts.
Watch the video to see his interview.
