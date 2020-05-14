Andrew Cuomo jokes Chris Cuomo takes advantage of him in interviews

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has been in the headlines for the past few weeks, not only for his leadership in his state's battle against the coronavirus pandemic, but also for his friendly jokes with his brother. Chris Cuomo.

Seth Meyers he asked the governor about sibling rivalry during the Wednesday episode of Late at night. The host wanted to know if the televised teasing was a "true reflection,quot; of the duo's relationship or if they were "messing around a bit with breaking the chops for the cameras."

"No, we are minimizing it," said Governor Cuomo. "It's warm. It's the good version. It's the version 'I'm biting my tongue' because it takes advantage of me in that situation. It has a certain amount of license. You can say whatever you want to say. I have to be Governmental and respectful. So he uses it. "

He also suggested that he had a certain responsibility as an older brother to keep the CNN star online.